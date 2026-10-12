UW-L drops two spots in Top 25 poll, after another one-score loss to Top 10 team

UW-La Crosse slid two spots in the latest D3Football Top 25 poll following another one-score loss to a Top 10 opponent.

The Eagles fell from No. 18 to 20th after a 24-18 loss to No. 5 UW-Whitewater on Saturday. The Warhawks (5-0, 2-0 WIAC) came in on a major roll, after knocking off defending national champion (and then-No. 2) UW-River Falls in front of 20,000-plus fans the week prior.

Saturday’s outcome highlights just how stacked the WIAC is at the top right now, with UW-Platteville, UW-Whitewater, and UW-River Falls holding down the No. 4, No. 5, and No. 6 spots in the national rankings.

The Frustrating One-Score Trend

For UW-L (2-3, 1-1), the result fits a pattern that has defined their entire season. All but one game the Eagles have played has been decided by a single possession. In the win, they scored and got the two-point conversion with 24 seconds left. In all three losses, they mounted late drives to pull within reach only to come up short:

at Saint John’s: L, 24-21

vs. Hardin-Simmons: L, 28-20

at UW-Oshkosh: W, 32-31

vs. UW-Whitewater: L, 24-18

Key Takeaways

Haas Sets the Record : Quarterback Kyle Haas became UWL’s all-time career leader in passing touchdowns with 49, passing Craig Kusick (1993–95) on a 4-yard TD pass to Calahan Miles.

The Comeback Push : Down 17-7 in the third quarter, UWL scored on an intentional grounding safety and followed with a 44-yard Sal Balistrieri interception return to set up Haas’ record-breaking TD. A missed two-point conversion kept UWL down 17-15.

Goal-Line Stymied: Trailing 24-18 with 4:08 left, UWL set up 1st-and-goal at the Whitewater 5-yard line following a pass interference penalty. But a run for no gain, a sack, and two failed passes resulted in a turnover on downs to seal the win for the Warhawks.

Up Next

UWL stays at home to face UW-Stevens Point this Saturday, Oct. 17 at 1:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – UW-L quarterback Kyle Haas throws a pass against UW-Whitewater on Oct. 10, 2026, at Veterans Memorial Field (PHOTO: UWL Athletics)