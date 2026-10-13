Anderson named as new Girls BB coach at West Salem

The West Salem Panthers have a new girls basketball coach with an impressive background.

Jolene Anderson was named on Tuesday as head coach for the team.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to lead the West Salem girls’ basketball program. I’m looking forward to building a high-energy, competitive environment where our players work hard, compete every night, and represent our school and community with pride, while continuing to build on West Salem’s strong tradition of athletic excellence,” she said in a Facebook post on the school district’s page.

She has both high school and college experience in the coaching ranks.

Last season, she was an Assistant Coach at UW-Eau Claire.

The year before, she was the Head Coach at South Shore High School, where she led the team to a 19-7 record. It was good for a 2nd place finish in the conference and a region final appearance.

As a player, her name might be very familiar to Wisconsin fans. She is the overall scoring leader for both the men’s and women’s basketball programs with 2,312 points in her career as a Badger.

She had a 17-year career as a professional in Europe, where she played for teams in France, Turkey, Italy, and Spain.