Brewers take 2-0 NLCS lead | Clemens

October 13, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers take 2-0 NLCS lead | Clemens

October 13, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers take 2-0 NLCS lead | Clemens

Grant reacts to the Brewers 2-0 lead over the Dodgers in the NLCS, powered by a 12-pitch Jake Bauers plate appearance. Mike Clemens joins to talk Packers at 5:35. 

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