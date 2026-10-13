Brewers Take Control, Contreras’ Leadership & World Series Dreams

The Brewers are up 2-0 against the Dodgers, and the excitement is building as Milwaukee moves closer to a potential World Series appearance!

Dan Kasper and Brandon Berg break down Milwaukee’s postseason momentum, Jake Bauers’ huge at-bat against Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the bullpen’s dominance, and William Contreras’ growing role as the heart and soul of the team.

Plus, they discuss Pat Murphy’s lineup decisions, concerns about bullpen usage, the Brewers’ defensive struggles, and Mark Attanasio’s ownership, payroll, and approach to building a contender.

And with a potential World Series trip on the horizon, Dan and Brandon talk about what it would mean to experience a Brewers World Series in person—and just how far fans might go to make that dream a reality.

Can the Brewers keep this momentum going against the Dodgers? Could this finally be the year? Let’s talk baseball!

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