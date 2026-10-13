La Crosse Talk: Holmen Girls Wrestling

One of the fastest growing sports in the state is girls high school wrestling.

On La Crosse Talk on Monday morning, host Kevin Millard spoke to Coach Carl Deluca and wrestlers Avalee Euler and Aini Andersen from Holmen High School.

Both seniors, Avalee and Aini explain how they got into the sport, what they enjoy about it, and how it differs from other team sports such as basketball.

Coach Deluca discusses how much the Holmen program has expanded over the past few years.

The high school program now has 25 wrestlers, with a strong middle school program waiting to move up.

Deluca also speaks about how, with the number of participants at other schools, competition has grown to the point that the WIAA has added Girls Team Wrestling to its tournament schedule.

Listen to the full interview below.

La Crosse Talk airs 6-8 a.m. on WIZM 92.3 FM, 106.7 FM, 1410 AM