The Camp: UCLA storylines, No Nico for the Bruins, CFP speculation, Kingston Allen and Ohio State

The Badgers are back from the bye to face No. 12 UCLA at the Rose Bowl. Zach and Jesse discuss some of the weekly storylines, including the Bruins being without starting QB Nico Iamaleava. Then they talk about what a win could mean for playoff hopes and the latest on 2027 RB commit Kingston Allen flirting with Ohio State.

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