Social media reacts to the Brewers put the the Dodgers on the brink of elimination

Milwaukee is one win away from its first World Series appearance in 44 years. That’s after taking care of the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 on Wednesday night to take a 3-0 lead in the National League Championship Series.

Social media was buzzing after the Brewers put the two-time defending in the brink of elimination. Here are some of the best posts:

The @MLBONFOX desk has picked the Brewers to lose for the 7th straight game. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/tzojsjccrf — Hunter 𐂂 (5 to🏆) (@JustHxnter) October 15, 2026

Robert Gasser of the @Brewers is the first rookie in MLB history with a scoreless start in the postseason against the defending champs. pic.twitter.com/eP1wEQkMKe — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 15, 2026

You picked the Dodgers.

Your friend picked the Dodgers.

Your neighbor picked the Dodgers.

Your cousin Jimmy picked the Dodgers.

Your cousin Johnny picked the Dodgers. The Milwaukee Brewers don’t care. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) October 15, 2026

In section 106 tonight, a 45-minute drive from home, was a man wearing his lucky Jake Bauers shirt. Stu Bauers has worn his son’s t-shirt the last four Brewers games. They are 4-0. It hasn’t been washed yet and at this rate it may never be. pic.twitter.com/dCVqHRACWS — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) October 15, 2026

“Small ball” Brewers means the ball looks very small as it travels 450 feet in the air — rob to be named later (@NotTheBobbyOrr) October 15, 2026

The national media when the Brewers take a 3-0 series lead against the Dodgers in the NLCS.

1 win from the World Series BTW pic.twitter.com/RmORF5DhLP — Wisconsin Family (@Wisconsin_fam) October 15, 2026

The Milwaukee Brewers are one victory away from going to the World Series for the first time in 44 years.

They have turned this NLCS into a rout, now lead 3 games to 0. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 15, 2026

Jake Bauers and Garrett Mitchell the minute the Brewers are down pic.twitter.com/ZfdWoebUpP — HamBarger (@BargerMVP_SZN) October 15, 2026

These announcers sound so depressed their Brewers keep winning — Meteorologist Sam Kuffel (@SamKuffelWx) October 15, 2026