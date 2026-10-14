Social media reacts to the Brewers put the the Dodgers on the brink of elimination

October 14, 2026|In Brewers

Social media reacts to the Brewers put the the Dodgers on the brink of elimination

October 14, 2026|In Brewers

Social media reacts to the Brewers put the the Dodgers on the brink of elimination

Milwaukee is one win away from its first World Series appearance in 44 years. That’s after taking care of the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 on Wednesday night to take a 3-0 lead in the National League Championship Series.

Social media was buzzing after the Brewers put the two-time defending in the brink of elimination. Here are some of the best posts:

Related Posts

 