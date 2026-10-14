The Best of The Dan Kasper Show: Micah Parsons, Fantasy Football & Sports Cards

This episode of The Man Cave Podcast is a little different! I’m bringing you three conversations from The Dan Kasper Show that showcase the variety of sports content we cover every week.

We kick things off with Dr. Crowe from Inside the Training Room to discuss Micah Parsons and his recovery from an ACL injury. Then, Eric Balkman from High Stakes Fantasy Football answers listener questions and helps with fantasy football lineups. Finally, Ty from Slab Factory joins us to talk sports cards and collecting.

From sports injuries and fantasy football to the hobby of collecting, these conversations highlight what makes the show unique: different perspectives, great discussions, and a little bit of everything for sports fans.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy these three segments from the October 14 edition of The Dan Kasper Show!

Thanks for hanging out in The Man Cave!

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