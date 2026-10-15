Brewers 27 outs away from a World Series

Grant reacts to the Brewers Game 3 comeback win over the Dodgers and takes reaction from callers. Mike Clemens joins at 5 to talk Packers (and some Brewers too). See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Searching for Shohei | Radcliffe and TempleGrant prepares for the Brewers G3 showdown with the Dodgers in LA and talks Brewers with the Journal Sentinel's JR Radcliffe. It's amazing what 1 game did for both LaFleur and Johnson. Jesse Temple…Read More Brewers take 2-0 NLCS lead | ClemensGrant reacts to the Brewers 2-0 lead over the Dodgers in the NLCS, powered by a 12-pitch Jake Bauers plate appearance. Mike Clemens joins to talk Packers at 5:35. See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More Another great WI sports weekend | MailbagGrant reacts to the Brewers taking Game 1 of the NLCS and the Packers blowing out the Bears. The Monday Mailbag closes the show. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More Packers ready to step up? | Kate FoxGrant wonders if the Packers have it in them to step up against the Bears on Sunday. Why is the Cowboys defense so bad? Grant dislikes the new MLB proposals, and Kate Fox joins. See…Read More Brewers beat Padres, Dodgers NEXT | ClemensThe Brewers have won the Hader Trade (and the NLDS) and will face the Dodgers again in the NLCS. The bullpen and timely hitting led the charge. The Packers are clapping back (kind of) against the…Read More All to Decide The Hader Trade | Dale Jorgensen, Jesse TempleGrant reacts to a Brewers 4-3 loss to the Padres in Game 3, and looks forward to Game 4 which will settle 6 years of Narratives. Dale Jorgenson makes his return, and Jesse Temple joins to talk…Read More LaFleur vs. Johnson, May Day | ClemensGrant reacts to MNF and compares the messages from Matt LaFleur and Ben Johnson. Will the Dustin May trade pay off tonight in San Diego? Tuesaday Musings include garages, toilet seats and TV remotes.…Read More Chourio meets the moment | Monday MailbagGrant reacts to Jackson Chourio's unforgettable walk-off RBI in Game 2 of the NLDS and an impressive 4th straight Wisconsin W. The Packers won a football game but everything feels the same. Monday…Read More PrevNext