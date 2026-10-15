Brewers 27 outs away from a World Series

October 15, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers 27 outs away from a World Series

October 15, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers 27 outs away from a World Series

Grant reacts to the Brewers Game 3 comeback win over the Dodgers and takes reaction from callers. Mike Clemens joins at 5 to talk Packers (and some Brewers too). 

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