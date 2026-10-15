The Camp: UCLA preview, memorable Wisconsin games vs the Bruins, Week 7 picks

Luke Fickell and the Badgers are heading west for a huge matchup against No. 12 UCLA. Zach and Jesse talk about what it’s going to take to hand the Bruins their first loss and what a win would mean for the Badgers. Then they look back at some of the most memorable games against UCLA, including a pair of Rose Bowls. They close by making their Week 7 picks.

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