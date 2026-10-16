Brewers advance to the World Series | Vinny Rottino

October 16, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers advance to the World Series | Vinny Rottino

October 16, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers advance to the World Series | Vinny Rottino

Grant shares his thoughts on 8 years of Brewers baseball all leading up to this run, and gives credit to Brewers ownership. Vinny Rottino joins to share his POV. Rest in piss Dodgers. 

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