Playoff, conference championship implications at stake for Logan, Holmen

A lot is on the line Friday night in the regular season finale, as the #3 Logan Rangers travel to Holmen to take on the #8 Vikings.

Logan (8-0, 6-0) would win the Mississippi Valley Conference outright with a victory, while Holmen (7-1, 5-1) would share the conference title with a win.

Seeding is also at play, with the WIAA playoff brackets being released tomorrow morning. Logan is currently the 3rd overall seed in Division 3, and a win would virtually guarantee them a 1 seed throughout the tournament. Holmen is currently projected as a #2 seed in Division 2.

The Rangers are led in rushing by Senior running back Jameson Degenhardt who’s rushed for 1,070 yards and 16 touchdowns. Quarterback Tommy Check has rushed for 9 touchdowns and thrown 13 more, 9 of them to Junior Charlie Zellner.

Holmen has four players who have rushed for more than 200 yards, led by their Quarterback Bennett Schild. As a team they average 5.9 yards per carry and have 25 touchdowns.

Both the Logan and Holmen broadcast teams will be on the call tonight. Watch the game live at wktysports.com and the Around River City app on ROKU. Select the Holmen broadcast to listen to Scott and Teague, and select the Logan broadcast to hear Drew and Tyler.

Kickoff is set for 7pm.