The Camp Replay: Barry Alvarez talks the 1993 Wisconsin Badgers and the 1994 Rose Bowl

With Wisconsin headed to face UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, we bring back part of our series on the 1993 Badgers. That group, led by Barry Alvarez, put together the most memorable season in Badgers history that culminated with a win over the Bruins on Jan. 1, 1994 in Pasadena.

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