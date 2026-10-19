Packers 23, Dallas 13: 2-minute drill

GREEN BAY — Jordan Love ran for a touchdown and threw for another as Green Bay pushed its winning streak to three games with a 23-13 win over Dallas on Sunday night.

Plays of the Game

The Packers had just caught a break after it was determined that Dee Winters was touched down by Matthew Golden after an interception and that his return for a touchdown wouldn’t stand. But the Cowboys were still driving early in the second quarter when Dak Prescott looked for Ceedee Lamb near the goal line. The only problem for the Dallas quarterback was that safety Evan Williams was reading his eyes the whole way after dropping off the line and into coverage. Williams jumped in front of Lamb for the interception near the goal line, snuffing out the scoring opportunity. It was one of two picks off Prescott deep in Packers territory in the first half.

Game Balls

Offense:

Jordan Love — The stats don’t show just how good Love was for a second straight week. He threw for 276 yards with one touchdown and an interception, while also running for another score. But he was slinging the ball all over the place, and his receivers let him down. Love would have had at least two more touchdowns—maybe three—if Golden could have held on to a perfect rainbow ball down the left sideline in the second quarter and Watson had been able to squeeze a dart in the third quarter.

No team has more drops than the Packers, and Love’s numbers have taken a hit because of it. But it’s impossible not to see the level he is playing at right now, despite those miscues and an offensive line that is still getting him hit way too much.

Defense:

Evan Williams — The third-year safety just continues to be a weapon at the line of scrimmage and in coverage. Whether it was the interception mentioned above or timing up a blitz on third down to force Prescott to get the ball out of his hand earlier than he wanted, Williams is playing at a different level right now. He finished with six tackles, one pass breakup, and one quarterback hit to go along with the pick.

Javon Bullard — Another piece of the Packers’ secondary that’s off to a really good start, Bullard also had six tackles and three pass breakups. That included a great read and play on a fourth-and-2 pass where Prescott was looking for a quick out to Lamb.

Best Tweets

Crowd starts a "Let's go Brewers" chat with the Packers on offense. Jartzy on the PA: "Quiet please. There's a time, but not right now." — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 19, 2026

despite no Micah Parsons, absolutely no run game, 3 weeks of looney tunes offensive line play and the most dropped passes of any QB in the league, the Packers are 4-2 because Jordan Love’s put the team on his back. he’s elite. it’s no longer a question. pic.twitter.com/ccNE4t96lf — James (@ScriptsByJames) October 19, 2026

The Packers offense is just 1 yard run

-1 yard run

20 yard pass to the most open receiver you’ve ever seen in your life — ThienemanSZN (@ThienemanSZN) October 19, 2026

Can you imagine what it's like to be a Packers fan? To know that your team owns and completely broke the Cowboys franchise? Idk who that team is for the Cowboys, the team they broke and own. Idk if one exists. Would be sweet, though. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 19, 2026

if the Packers cut all the running backs on their roster and replaced them with guys off the street I don’t think we’d notice a difference — Grant Bilse (@WiscoGrant) October 19, 2026

The Packer have had 35 years of Quarterbacks that just throw off their back foot for gorgeous completions — RJ Choppy (@rjchoppy) October 19, 2026

Cowboys won the toss, elected to receive, ready to make a statement with their high-octane offense. At the half, it’s 17-0 Packers and Dallas has five first downs. — Tim Cowlishaw (@TimCowlishaw) October 19, 2026

What They Said

“The guy, he’s a G. We talk about playing like a G. He’s a G.”

Coach Matt LaFleur on the play of Love

“I guess they just expect us not to show any emotions, and we play a high-emotion game.”

Golden after flexing after a first quarter catch-and-run and getting called for taunting

Keisean Nixon asked about the job #Packers defense did against Ceedee Lamb and George Pickens tonight: “Did they score?” No. “We did what we were supposed to do then.” — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 19, 2026

In Case You Missed It

– Former Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark was among the Dallas captains for the pregame coin toss. He finished with three tackles and a sack.

– Former Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary made his return to Lambeau Field, too. He was credited with three quarterback hits.

— With Skyy Moore going on injured reserve, the Packers elevated practice squad wide receiver Coleman Owen to serve as the punt returner. He had one return for 16 yards.

— Running back MarShawn Lloyd was injured on Love’s first-quarter interception. He was able to return.

— Tight end Tucker Kraft was injured on a 9-yard catch-and-run when he took a shot to his surgically repaired knee. He stayed down but was eventually able to go to the injury tent. After a tense few minutes, he emerged and was able to return to the game. He had a season-high five catches for 37 yards.

– Cornerback Brandon Cisse was forced out of the game late with what appeared to be a right arm/shoulder injury.

– It was a tough night for the officiating crew, with multiple questionable calls, including what might have been the weakest roughing-the-passer call so far this season.

We officially have a new softest roughing the passer penalty in NFL history pic.twitter.com/cjBSf9OPXC — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) October 19, 2026

— Fireworks went off and the team’s touchdown song started playing after it appeared Golden had caught a long touchdown from Love. Only problem? He didn’t actually catch it. The music turned off abruptly, but it was too late to stop the fireworks.

– The Packers recognized the Milwaukee Brewers’ run into the World Series by posting a graphic on the video screen that said “Win The Whole Thing,” a nod to the movie Major League.

Inside the Numbers

109 — That’s how many yards Love had on the Packers’ first touchdown drive due to penalties.

3 — That’s how many straight games the Packers have held opponents to 14 or fewer points. That’s their longest streak since 2016.

3 — According to OptaSTATS, that’s how many teams have had a winning record six games into a season without having any player rush for at least 50 yards in a single game. In addition to the Packers this season, the franchise also did it in 1935 and 1941.

6 — That’s how many times the Packers have been called for roughing the passer this year, the most in the league. Love has not drawn a single roughing-the-passer penalty.

11 – That’s how many penalties Green Bay. It’s the fourth time in six games the Packers have hit double digits in penalties. That matches the most for an entire season since 1987.

0 — That’s how many times the Packers have lost to the Cowboys in their last seven meetings. Green Bay is 6-0-1 against Dallas dating back to 2017.

84 — That’s the Packers’ winning percentage in Sunday night home games (21-4).

11 — That’s how many third-down conversions the Packers had on 18 attempts (61%). Green Bay was the worst third-down offense in the league coming in at 28%.

9 — That’s how many interceptions the Packers have through six games. It’s two more than they had all last year.

What’s Next?

Green Bay (4-2) heads to Detroit (3-2) next Sunday to face a Lions team that is coming off their bye week