Packers beat up the Cowboys | Mailbag

October 19, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Packers beat up the Cowboys | Mailbag

October 19, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Packers beat up the Cowboys | Mailbag

Grant reacts to the Packers 23-13 win over the Cowboys. Has the offense grown at all from last year? Badgers disappoint in LA. Show closes with the Monday Mailbag. 

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