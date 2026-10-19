The Camp: What went right and wrong at UCLA, putting the loss in perspective, listener questions

The Badgers could not keep their momentum going, falling at UCLA as their 4-game winning streak was snapped. Zach and Jesse get into what went right and wrong against the Bruins, including a rough game for Colton Joseph and the offense. The guys also discuss what the loss means for the season and Luke Fickell before closing with a bunch of listener questions.

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