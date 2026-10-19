UW-La Crosse stays put in Top 25, after blowout win

After a blowout win over the weekend, the UW-La Crosse football team stayed put in the D3football Top 25 rankings.

The Eagles remain No. 20 in Division III, after Kyle Haas threw a career-high four touchdown passes in a 44-10 win over UW-Stevens Point.

UW-L’s three losses this season had come against Top 10 teams, though defending champion UW-River Falls lost over the weekend and dropped to No. 13.

Meanwhile, UW-Platteville is ranked second and received three first-place votes, while UW-Whitewater actually dropped a spot to No. 5 despite a win and getting one first-place vote.

Haas, a senior, added to his school record for career touchdowns and completions, going 10-for-16 for 102 yards.

Haas remains second all-time in UW-L history in career passing yards — trailing only Dennis Goettl, who had 6,340 yards (1988-91). Haas has 5,900 so far.

The Eagles (3-3, 2-1) face UW-Stout (3-3, 1-2) on the road Saturday. Tune in on WKTY, beginning at 12:45 p.m.

TOP PHOTO: UW-L junior receiver Nolan Wulf looks the camera’s way during a home game against UW-SP on Oct. 17, 2026 (PHOTO: UW-L Athletics)