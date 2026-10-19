WIAA Playoffs: Here’s where the local teams play

Here’s the breakdown of where the local teams play in the first round of the WIAA Football playoffs:
All first-round games are Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.
Division 2:
#4 Central vs. #5 Waukesha West at Central
#3 Holmen vs. #6 River Falls at Holmen
Division 3:
#1 Logan vs. #8 Waukesha North at Logan
#3 Plymouth vs. #6 Onalaska at Plymouth
Division 4:
#1 Freedom vs. #8 Black River Falls at Freedom
#2 West Salem vs. #7 Wisconsin Dells at West Salem
#3 Aquinas vs. #6 Xavier at UW-La Crosse
Division 5:
#3 Watertown Luther Prep vs. #6 Arcadia at Watertown Luther Prep
Division 6:
#1 Edgar vs. #8 Prairie du Chien at Edgar
#3 Regis vs. Luther at Regis
Division 7:
#1 C-FC vs. #8 Hillsboro at C-FC
#3 Spring Valley vs. #6 Whitehall at Spring Valley
#3 Pepin/Alma at #6 Bangor at Pepin/Alma
#4 Webster vs. #5 Melrose-Mindoro at Webster
#4 Cashton vs. Black Hawk/Warren (IL) at Cashton