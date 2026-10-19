WIAA Playoffs: Here’s where the local teams play

Here’s the breakdown of where the local teams play in the first round of the WIAA Football playoffs:

All first-round games are Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

Division 2:

#4 Central vs. #5 Waukesha West at Central

#3 Holmen vs. #6 River Falls at Holmen

Division 3:

#1 Logan vs. #8 Waukesha North at Logan

#3 Plymouth vs. #6 Onalaska at Plymouth

Division 4:

#1 Freedom vs. #8 Black River Falls at Freedom

#2 West Salem vs. #7 Wisconsin Dells at West Salem

#3 Aquinas vs. #6 Xavier at UW-La Crosse

Division 5:

#3 Watertown Luther Prep vs. #6 Arcadia at Watertown Luther Prep

Division 6:

#1 Edgar vs. #8 Prairie du Chien at Edgar

#3 Regis vs. Luther at Regis

Division 7:

#1 C-FC vs. #8 Hillsboro at C-FC

#3 Spring Valley vs. #6 Whitehall at Spring Valley

#3 Pepin/Alma at #6 Bangor at Pepin/Alma

#4 Webster vs. #5 Melrose-Mindoro at Webster

#4 Cashton vs. Black Hawk/Warren (IL) at Cashton