UW-La Crosse women’s soccer puts 15-game win streak on line in WIAC championship rematch

The UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team looks to extend its school- and WIAC record 15-game win streak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosting UW-Platteville.

The Eagles (15-0-0) are ranked No. 15 in Division III but only one of two teams with a perfect record — top-ranked Washington (13-0-0) being the other.

UW-L can also extend its WIAC unbeaten streak to 33 games with a win. Right now they’re 30-0-2 in their last 32 games. The two ties have, ironically enough, come to UW-Platteville in 2024 and 2025.

The Eagles were WIAC playoffs champs last year, beating the Pioneers 2-0. They lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – UW-L celebrates after improving to 15-0-0 on the season Oct 17, 2026 against UW-Stout (PHOTO: Keara Chaperson, UWL athletics)