15-game win streak ends for No. 15 UW-La Crosse

The winning streak is over for the 15th-ranked UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team.

The school-record 15-game win streak was snapped in a rematch of last year’s WIAC tourney championship with UW-Platteville, who won Wednesday 1-0.

The Eagles (15-1-0, 4-1-0) also saw their 32-match unbeaten streak in WIAC play end at 30-0-2.

The game was scoreless at halftime but UW-L held a 10-2 shots advantage over the Pioneers (7-3-5, 3-0-2).

The only goal came with just 11 minutes remaining from Janelle Minor, assisted by Jess Morawski and Emma Verdon.

It was just one of two Pioneers’ shots on goal. UW-P goalie Marguerite Mueller had eight saves in the shutout.

TOP PHOTO: The UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team huddles after its first loss of the season, snapping a 15-game win streak — beat at home by UW-Platteville (PHOTO: UWL Athletics)