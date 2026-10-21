Coulee Region schools set for Round 1 of high school football playoffs

Here’s the lineup for the first round of the WIAA playoffs for Coulee Region high schools
Division 2
#3 Holmen vs. #6 River Falls
In Division 2, the No. 3 Holmen Vikings earn Level 1 home-field advantage as they prepare to host No. 6 River Falls in an intriguing cross-conference matchup. Holmen’s dominant ground attack and physical defense will look to control the tempo against a battle-tested River Falls squad searching for a signature postseason upset on the road.
#4 La Crosse Central vs. #5 Waukesha West
In another high-stakes Division 2 opener, No. 4 La Crosse Central will play host to No. 5 Waukesha West. Central aims to build on a solid regular season by protecting home turf against a disciplined Waukesha West team traveling across the state for Level 1 action.
Division 3
#1 La Crosse Logan vs. #8 Waukesha North
Securing top billing in their Division 3 bracket, the No. 1 La Crosse Logan Rangers step into the postseason as a top seed and will host No. 8 Waukesha North. Logan enters Level 1 riding momentum and explosive offensive play, aiming to prevent any opening-round drama against a hungry underdog.
#6 Onalaska at #3 Plymouth
The No. 6 Onalaska Hilltoppers take to the road in Division 3 for a tough Level 1 test against No. 3 Plymouth. Onalaska will look to lean on its explosive passing game and big-game experience to pull off the road victory and advance.
Division 4
#3 La Crosse Aquinas vs. #6 Xavier
Perennial contender No. 3 La Crosse Aquinas opens postseason play at home in Division 4 against No. 6 Xavier. The Blugolds enter Level 1 aiming to set a physical standard early on their home field as they kick off another pursuit of a deep playoff run.
#8 Black River Falls at #1 Freedom
In Division 4, No. 8 Black River Falls faces one of the toughest Level 1 draw assignments in the state as they travel to face top-seeded No. 1 Freedom. Black River Falls will need a flawless performance and strong defense to stun the region’s top seed on the road.
Division 5
#6 Arcadia at #3 Watertown Luther Prep
In Division 5, No. 6 Arcadia heads on the road for Level 1 action to matchup against No. 3 Watertown Luther Prep. Arcadia looks to utilize its physical rushing attack to keep Watertown Luther Prep’s offense off the field and seize momentum in hostile territory.
Division 7
#4 Cashton vs. #5 Black Hawk/Warren
In a marquee Division 7 matchup, No. 4 Cashton earns home-field advantage to host No. 5 Black Hawk/Warren. With both programs built on tough defense and power running games, this 4-vs-5 clash promises to be one of the most competitive opening-round games in the lower divisions.
#5 Melrose-Mindoro at #4 Webster
Division 7 play features No. 5 Melrose-Mindoro taking a road trip north to face off against No. 4 Webster. Melrose-Mindoro will rely on execution and ball control to grind out a victory in a tightly matched Level 1 contest.
#6 Bangor at #3 Pepin/Alma
Rounding out local Division 7 action, No. 6 Bangor hits the road to square off against No. 3 Pepin/Alma. Bangor’s rich postseason pedigree will be put to the test early as they aim to silence a formidable Pepin/Alma squad on their home field.