Milwaukee drops season opener 128-116 in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Davis had 34 points and 12 rebounds in his debut with Washington, and the new-look Wizards beat the Milwaukee Bucks 128-116 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

It was the season opener for two teams that appear headed in opposite directions. Washington acquired Davis and Trae Young last season and then drafted AJ Dybantsa No. 1 overall. Milwaukee traded away franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo in the offseason.

Still, the Bucks led the Wizards for much of this game before Washington began to take control early in the fourth.

Dybantsa didn’t play because of an ankle injury, but Davis did enough to excite the Washington crowd. The star big man was injured when the Wizards acquired him and didn’t play for Washington last season.

Fans serenaded Davis with an “MVP” chant before the first quarter was even over. The mood shifted, however, as the Wizards missed 18 of their first 22 attempts from 3-point range and trailed the Bucks well into the second half.

A dunk by Deandre Ayton gave the Wizards a 97-96 lead early in the fourth during a 21-4 run to take a 111-98 advantage with 7:26 to play.

The Wizards shot 63% from the field in the second half, outscoring Milwaukee 77-60.

Young finished with 20 points and 13 assists.

Tyler Herro scored 24 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 22 for the Bucks. Both went to Milwaukee in the deal that sent Antetokounmpo to Miami.

It was the first game at the helm for Bucks coach Taylor Jenkins, who previously coached the Memphis Grizzlies.

Up next

Bucks: Host Chicago on Friday.

Wizards: Host Toronto on Friday night.