No. 3 Holmen Opens WIAA Playoffs at Home Against No. 6 River Falls

Vikings look to rebound from back-to-back losses as postseason football arrives at Empire Stadium

HOLMEN, Wis. — The road to a WIAA state championship begins Friday night at Empire Stadium, where the No. 3-seeded Holmen Vikings welcome the No. 6-seeded River Falls Wildcats for a Division 2 Level 1 playoff matchup.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, October 23, as Holmen looks to turn the page on a challenging finish to the regular season and begin a postseason run against a River Falls team coming off consecutive victories.

The Vikings enter the playoffs with a 7-2 overall record after suffering back-to-back losses to La Crosse Central and La Crosse Logan. Holmen fell 28-7 to Central on October 9 before dropping a 37-31 decision to Logan in the regular-season finale on October 16.

Despite the late-season setbacks, Holmen secured the No. 3 seed in its Division 2 playoff group and will have the benefit of playing in front of its home crowd. The Vikings will need to rediscover the offensive consistency and defensive toughness that helped them build a strong start to the season.

River Falls arrives in Holmen with a 5-4 record and momentum after closing the regular season with wins over Rice Lake and Menomonie. The Wildcats defeated Rice Lake 24-8 on October 9 and followed with a 35-7 victory over Menomonie on October 16.

The winner advances to Level 2 of the WIAA playoffs, while the losing team’s season comes to an end.

Holmen looks to regain its early-season form

Holmen demonstrated its offensive potential throughout the first half of the season, including a 49-7 victory over Baraboo and a 42-6 win against Tomah. The Vikings also earned a hard-fought 7-0 victory over Reedsburg, showcasing their ability to win a defensive battle.

The challenge now is putting together a complete performance against a River Falls squad that has found its footing late in the season.

Holmen’s offense will look to establish the running game and create opportunities for quarterback Bennett Schild to make plays. With Landon Barg sidelined by injury, the Vikings have relied on a collection of playmakers to contribute in the backfield, including John Faherty, Boston Popp and Tay Parcher.

Faherty has shown the ability to deliver explosive runs, while Popp and Parcher have also provided important contributions. Schild’s ability to manage the offense and make plays with his arm and legs could be especially important in a playoff environment where possessions and field position become critical.

The Vikings will also need to limit costly mistakes and sustain drives. Against a River Falls team that has scored 59 points in its last two games, Holmen cannot afford to give the Wildcats extra opportunities.

River Falls brings a balanced rushing attack

River Falls enters the postseason after putting together one of its strongest stretches of the season. The Wildcats’ victories over Rice Lake and Menomonie have given them confidence heading into Friday’s road test.

Running back Trevor Bartlett is a player Holmen’s defense will need to account for. Bartlett has averaged more than 120 rushing yards per game, giving River Falls a reliable option to build its offense around.

Quarterback Colton Nesbitt adds another element to the Wildcats’ attack, while receiver Ryker O’Keefe provides a target in the passing game. River Falls has averaged approximately 285 total yards per game, with much of its production coming on the ground.

For Holmen, slowing Bartlett and forcing River Falls into predictable passing situations will be a key defensive objective. The Vikings will need disciplined tackling, sound gap assignments and strong play up front to prevent the Wildcats from controlling the tempo.

Keys to the game

1. Establish the run. Holmen needs to generate consistent production on the ground and avoid putting itself in difficult passing situations. Faherty, Popp and Parcher could play important roles in setting the offensive tone.

2. Contain Trevor Bartlett. River Falls has found success running the football, and limiting Bartlett’s production will be essential to disrupting the Wildcats’ offensive rhythm.

3. Win the turnover battle. In a postseason game, a turnover can quickly change momentum. Holmen must protect the football while looking for opportunities to create takeaways on defense.

4. Start fast. After two straight losses, an early scoring drive or defensive stop could help Holmen regain confidence and put pressure on the visiting Wildcats.

By the numbers

Holmen: 7-2 overall; No. 3 seed in Division 2

7-2 overall; No. 3 seed in Division 2 River Falls: 5-4 overall; No. 6 seed in Division 2

5-4 overall; No. 6 seed in Division 2 Holmen’s last two games: Losses to La Crosse Central (28-7) and La Crosse Logan (37-31)

Losses to La Crosse Central (28-7) and La Crosse Logan (37-31) River Falls’ last two games: Wins over Rice Lake (24-8) and Menomonie (35-7)

Wins over Rice Lake (24-8) and Menomonie (35-7) River Falls offensive threat: Trevor Bartlett, averaging more than 120 rushing yards per game

Game information

WIAA Division 2 Level 1 Playoffs

Matchup: No. 6 River Falls Wildcats at No. 3 Holmen Vikings

No. 6 River Falls Wildcats at No. 3 Holmen Vikings Date: Friday, October 23, 2026

Friday, October 23, 2026 Kickoff: 7 p.m. Central

7 p.m. Central Location: Empire Stadium, Holmen High School, Holmen, Wisconsin

Empire Stadium, Holmen High School, Holmen, Wisconsin Streaming: Watch on WKTY Sports or watch through the Holmen Vikings app on Roku devices.

With the postseason comes a fresh start, and Holmen will have the opportunity to reset its season in front of its home fans. The Vikings will look to make the most of that opportunity by controlling the line of scrimmage, limiting River Falls’ rushing attack and delivering a complete four-quarter performance.

A win Friday would send Holmen into Level 2 and keep its state championship hopes alive.