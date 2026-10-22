Packers Talk & Brewers World Series Preview with Rob Demovsky and Hunter Baumgardt

It’s a huge week for Wisconsin sports! Dan Kasper welcomes ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky and Fox Sports Radio Wisconsin’s Hunter Baumgart to The Man Cave Podcast for a pair of conversations you won’t want to miss.

Rob breaks down the Packers’ recent turnaround, Josh Jacobs’ potential return, Micah Parsons’ recovery, the offensive line questions, and what a big matchup against the Detroit Lions could mean for Green Bay’s season.

Then, Hunter joins Dan to get you ready for the Milwaukee Brewers’ World Series matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays. They discuss the Brewers’ incredible run to the Fall Classic, the connection between the 1982 and 2026 teams, Brandon Woodruff’s potential role, and the keys to bringing a championship to Milwaukee.

Two great conversations, plenty to talk about, and a massive week for Wisconsin sports fans. Pull up a chair and join us in The Man Cave!

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