The Camp: USC Preview, memorable games vs the Trojans, the 24-team playoff, Week 8 picks

Wisconsin welcomes in No. 16 USC on Saturday night. Zach and Jesse discuss what success looks like vs the Trojans, including dealing with an explosive USC offense and seeing if Colton Joseph can bounce back against a suspect defense. The guys also get into the impact of the 24-team playoff, memorable games against the Trojans and close the show with their Week 8 picks

The Camp is presented by Brennan’s Market, your home for the best Wisconsin cheese, fresh produce, and a curated selection of specialty foods, wine, craft beer & spirits. Experience Taste Everyday

https://brennansmarket.com/