Who are YOU, Jacob Misiorowski? | Clemens

October 22, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Who are YOU, Jacob Misiorowski? | Clemens

October 22, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Who are YOU, Jacob Misiorowski? | Clemens

Grant previews Game 1 of the World Series and wonders if Misiorowski has a (2026) vintage moment in him. Is Jordan Love earning his $50M? Mike Clemens joins. 

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