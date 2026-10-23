QB Haas chasing records as No. 20 UW-La Crosse hits the road

The 20th-ranked UW-La Crosse football team heads back on the road this week to face UW-Stout.

Pregame on WKTY, begins at 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

The Eagles (3-3, 2-1) are one of four WIAC teams ranked in the Top 25 with UW-Platteville second in the nation and UW-Whitewater fifth. Defending champion UW-River Falls in ranked 13th.

Like UW-L, the Blue Devils (3-3, 1-2) have come close to knocking off those top teams — losing to Whitewater last week 37-31 and to Platteville 37-31.

All three of the Eagles losses have come against teams ranked in the Top 6 — No. 3 St. John’s, No. 6 Hardin-Simmons and the aforementioned Warhawks.

UW-L is coming off a 44-10 win over UW-Stevens Point, where quarterback Kyle Haas is solidifying some school records and chasing others.

The senior threw a career-high four touchdowns last weekend to add to his school-record total — he also has the career completions record.

Haas is second all-time in UW-L history in career passing yards — trailing only Dennis Goettl, who had 6,340 yards (1988-91). Haas has 5,900 so far.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – Kyle Haas throws a pass during a game at UW-Oshkosh on Oct. 3, 2026 (PHOTO: UW-O athletics).