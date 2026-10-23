WATCH: Third-ranked, unbeaten Logan begins playoff run at home

An overtime win for a conference championship also kept Logan High School’s football team unbeaten last week.

Now the Rangers (9-0) head into the playoffs ranked third in Division 3 and the top seed in their region.

Logan hosts eighth-seeded Waukesha North (2-7), which got wins the first and last game of the year — blowout wins against teams that were 4-5 and 5-4.

Pregame begins on WKTY at 6:50 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH

ON ROKU: Search the Logan Rangers and Holmen Vikings channels. Or sign in online and click here for Holmen and here for Logan.

ONLINE: Every game streams on Wisco Sports Zone TV right here.

Quarterback Tommy Check leads the Rangers with 1,007 yards and 16 touchdowns passing with another 927 yards and nine rushing scores. Teammate Jameson Degenhardt has 1,191 yards and 17 touchdowns rushing

If Logan wins, it’ll play either No. 4 Mount Horeb/Barneveld (6-3) or fifth-seeded Baldwin-Woodville (7-2).

Also featured on WKTY is Holmen (7-2) hosting River Falls (5-4). That game can also be seen on the website or Roku, by adding the Holmen Vikings channel. Read the Holmen preview here.