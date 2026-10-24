Brewers 3, Tampa Bay 2: Milwaukee grabs Game 1 of the World Series

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are three wins from their first World Series title after taking Game 1, 3-2, over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night at American Family Field.

Play of the Game:

The Brewers thought they had a game-ending double play to close out Game 1. But it wasn’t to be, as Cooper Pratt’s foot came off the bag and the call was overturned on replay. That forced closer Trevor Megill to get one more out to finish the Rays off. He did just that, striking out Johnny DeLuca on an 88-mph curveball to win the game for a second time.

What Went Right

William Contreras

Manager Pat Murphy called the Brewers’ catcher the player of the game, and it’s hard to argue. All Contreras did was go 2-for-3 with an RBI — the first of the game to give Milwaukee the lead. He was also big behind the plate with a pair of throws that ended innings. He got Victor Mesa Jr. trying to steal third on a ridiculous throw, and then had a strike-’em-out, throw-’em-out in the sixth inning for a double play. Contreras managed to get a couple of ABS challenges to go his way, too.

WILD BILL DOES IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/B83wSuALGg — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 24, 2026

The pitching

Milwaukee’s pitching staff continued its stellar postseason, limiting the Rays to just two runs on seven hits. Jacob Misiorowski had his longest outing, going five innings and allowing just one run on four hits. He did it despite striking out a season-low three batters. Then the bullpen took over, with Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby shutting Tampa Bay down for three innings before Megill came on to get the save. The ninth was a little more dramatic than anyone wanted, but it ended how everyone wanted — a Brewers win.

What Went Wrong

Small mistakes

There were a few small errors by the Brewers that cost them potential runs. It wasn’t an easy play, but Garrett Mitchell was unable to haul in a Junior Caminero liner that bounced off his glove and rolled to the wall. That would eventually lead to the Rays’ first run.

Then, in the bottom of the fifth, David Hamilton drilled a ball down the right-field line. With his speed, it should have been an easy triple. But Hamilton’s footwork at second base was messed up, and then he stumbled on his way to third. It allowed Tampa Bay to throw him out for the second out of the inning with Chourio waiting on deck.

“We did not play great,” Murphy said. “You can look back and we made a baserunning mistake, we made an execution mistake. We made a defensive mistake. We weren’t perfect.”

What They Said

“That I can pitch. I think the thing that I realized the most was it’s October baseball. It doesn’t matter how you get outs. It’s just get them. There’s 27 to get, and my job is to get however many I can get in my span of being out there.”

– Misiorowski on what he’s learned about himself this postseason

“What we’re used to seeing in the regular season was Miz just mow through people and have two strikeouts an inning. That’s unrealistic. This is the best team in the American League.”

— Murphy after Misiorowski had just three strikeouts over five innings

“I think the ABS is kind of similar to hitting in a season. You might go through a slump. Right now I think I’m going through a good moment with it, and I’ve got to take advantage of that.”

— Contreras after winning two more ABS challenges on Saturday

In Case You Missed It

Former Brewers owner Bud Selig and shortstop Robin Yount handled the first pitch, with Selig giving the ball to Yount. But making it even more special was that Yount was wearing a jacket from legendary announcer Bob Uecker’s closet. When he took it off, he had “Ueck” on the back of his No. 19 jersey.

Robin Yount takes off his jacket to reveal a Bob Uecker jersey before the first pitch. pic.twitter.com/wMhVkCUUNO — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) October 24, 2026

Inside the Numbers

2 — That’s how many first-pitch hits Jackson Chourio had. He jumped on the first pitch of the game from starter Nick Martinez and would later score. Then, he brought in what proved to be a huge insurance run in the bottom of the seventh inning by taking Kevin Kelly’s first pitch to the right side for a single.

0-2 — That’s what the Rays were when trying to steal on Friday night. They had been 10-for-10 in the postseason.

103.5 — That was the speed of Misiorowski’s first pitch of the game — the fastest opening pitch in World Series history.

3-0 — That’s the Brewers’ record when scoring first this postseason.

6 — That’s how many straight games the Brewers have won in the postseason — the longest streak in franchise history. Dating back to the regular season, Milwaukee is 13-1 in its last 14 games.

What’s next?

Milwaukee (1-0) will look to take a 2-0 series lead in Game 2 on Saturday night. First pitch is at 7 p.m.