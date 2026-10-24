Degenhardt, Rangers roll in 1st round playoff victory

Jameson Degenhardt had 209 yards and 4 rushing touchdowns in the first half and the Logan Rangers football team handled Waukesha North 48-7 in Level 1 of the High School Football Playoffs.

Degenhardt had scores of 62, 20, 12 and 61 yards to pace the Rangers (10-0). Quarterback Tommy Check also had a 34 yard touchdown run and finished with 5 carries and 78 yards in addition to the score as most starters didn’t play in the 2nd half.

Logan will play in the 2nd round of the playoffs against the winner of Mount Horeb/Barneveld and Baldwin-Woodville, who will play Saturday afternoon.