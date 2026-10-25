Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 4: Brewers erase 4-run deficit to grab 2-0 lead in World Series

MILWAUKEE — Sal Frelick hit a game-tying home run, Cooper Pratt drove in the game-winning run, and Milwaukee’s bullpen slammed the door as the Brewers took Game 2 of the World Series with a 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night.

Play of the Game:

Cooper Pratt admitted it wasn’t a great at-bat, even saying he swung at a pitch in the opposite batter’s box. But he only needed one good swing and he found it, dropping Kevin Kelly’s 2-2 sinker into right field to drive in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning. It would prove to be the game-winning run for the Brewers, and it came after Pratt had a brutal error in the first inning that helped the Rays jump out to a 4-0 lead.

“(Hitting coach Daniel Vogelbach) kind of pulled me aside, like, ‘Hey, you were built for this type of stuff.’ Kind of hyping me up. My heart was racing, I’m not going to lie. You try to relax and calm down and breathe and focus. Then good things happen.

“It was awesome, especially, I think earlier I said, being able to redeem myself for the mess-up in the first. It’s nine innings for a reason. You get four at-bats. You’re going to go back out for defense, and it’s important to remember that, pitch by pitch.”

Cooper Pratt delivers the lead for the #Brewers pic.twitter.com/LNmrleEuAQ — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) October 25, 2026

What Went Right

The comeback

Milwaukee has rarely made it easy on itself this postseason despite winning nine of the 10 games it has played. The Brewers were at it again on Saturday night, falling behind 4-0 in the first inning as defensive mistakes and issues for starter Logan Henderson put them in a hole. But in what is becoming the story of this year’s team, they started chipping away. A two-run first inning to cut the deficit in half was highlighted by a William Contreras RBI single and a Garrett Mitchell liner to right that scored another run. An error by Jonathan Aranda allowed Pratt to score in the fourth to make it 4-3, and then Sal Frelick drilled a bomb to center for a solo home run.

Combined with Pratt’s go-ahead hit in the seventh and eight scoreless innings from the pitching staff, the Brewers finished off their 15th win in their last 16 games.

“We’re down to the end of the season here,” Murphy said. “They’re going to tap us on the shoulder here at some point and tell us no more. Guys just, they don’t give up. They believe, and they don’t give up. They just keep going.”

The bullpen

Henderson would make it just three innings, meaning the bullpen had to cover the final 18 outs. They were more than up for the challenge. Five guys — Jojo Romero, Dustin May, D.L. Hall, Abner Uribe, and Aaron Ashby — allowed four hits and just five baserunners over the final six innings to shut the Rays down. That included four outs from Uribe for a second straight night and then five outs for Ashby, including a strikeout of Yandy Diaz with the tying run on third base.

What Went Wrong

Short outing for Henderson

The defense didn’t help him — Pratt’s throwing error got the game off to a tough start mentally — but Henderson just hasn’t been sharp the last two times he’s thrown in the postseason. Against the Dodgers, it was some struggles fielding his position, and then on Saturday he served up an 87-mph cutter that caught way too much of the plate, and Liam Hicks took it deep for a two-run homer. The four runs allowed matched the four runs he had allowed in the first inning in his entire career combined.

What They Said

“I’ve never hit a homer that I thought was gone, so, no, I didn’t.”

Frelick on whether he thought he got all of his sixth inning home run

In Case You Missed It

— A night after Robin Yount threw out of the first pitch, it was his former teammate’s turn, as Paul Molitor got things going.

Paul Molitor, like Robin Yount last night, with a little salute to Bob Uecker before the first pitch. pic.twitter.com/ir3C1mIRYg — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) October 25, 2026

— There have been several baserunning mistakes from the Rays in the first two games and there was another one in the sixth inning, as Liam Hicks got sent home on a single from Mesa Jr. to left field. But Jackson Chourio charged the ball and came up throwing. Catcher William Contreras caught the ball with plenty of time to tag Hicks for the final out of the inning. Frelick would hit his game-tying home run minutes later.

— Milwaukee thought for a minute it had an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Chourio came charging home on a roller to the left side. He was ruled out, but the Brewers challenged. Though it appeared Chourio might have gotten in safe, the call was upheld.

I had him safe ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/P5NFZGfBH7 — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) October 25, 2026

— Pratt met Yount, unexpectedly, for the first time after Game 1

Cooper Pratt met another pretty good shortstop — Robin Yount — for the first time after Game 1 “I was kinda bamboozled…I was expecting my parents and then I’m face-to-face with him and I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot. Should probably listen to him.’” pic.twitter.com/qTadijBFve — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) October 25, 2026

— Frelick’s home run was the first by a Brewers player in the World Series, meaning Bernie Brewer got to go down the slide for the first time in the Fall Classic.

Inside the Numbers

7 — That’s how many straight wins the Brewers have — their longest postseason streak in franchise history.

5 — That’s how many teams in postseason history have multiple comebacks when trailing by four runs or more. Along with Saturday night, the Brewers also erased a 4-0 deficit in Game 4 of the NLCS in Los Angeles.

11 — That’s how many outs Rays ace Drew Rasmussen was able to get before the Brewers chased him. It was his shortest outing since July 9, and he was tagged for three of the five runs.

8 — That’s how many teams in World Series history have stolen at least five bases in a game after Milwaukee did so against the Rays.

2 — That’s how many home runs Frelick has off of left-handed pitching this season after his sixth-inning homer.

15.2 — That’s how many innings of scoreless ball Aaron Ashby has thrown this postseason — the second-longest streak to start a postseason in MLB history.

8 — That’s how many saves the Brewers have this postseason — the most by a team since 1969.

80.7% — The percentage of teams that took a 2-0 lead in the World Series and went on to win it.

What’s next?

The series shifts to Florida for Game 3 on Monday night with Milwaukee looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead. First pitch is at 7 p.m.