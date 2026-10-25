The Camp: Badgers take down USC, what does it mean, Wisconsin back in the Top 25, listener questions

Wisconsin is back in the AP Top 25 after beating No. 16 USC. Zach and Jesse talk all about the Badgers upset of the Trojans, including a legendary performance from the defense. They have an extended version of ‘What Went Right’ and a much shorter ‘What Went Wrong.’ They hit on what the win means and close with a bunch of listener questions.

The Camp is presented by Brennan’s Market, your home for the best Wisconsin cheese, fresh produce, and a curated selection of specialty foods, wine, craft beer & spirits. Experience Taste Everyday

https://brennansmarket.com/