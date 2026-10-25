Wisconsin moves into AP Top 25 for first time since 2023

Wisconsin is back in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in more than three years.

When the poll was released Sunday afternoon the Badgers came in at No. 25. It came after they took down No. 16 USC on Saturday night for their second win against a ranked team this year and fourth in their last seven games against Big Ten teams.

Wisconsin had not been ranked since Week 2 of the 2023 season — the first year of Luke Fickell’s tenure. The Badgers lost to Washington State that week and dropped out until this win over the Trojans.

The Big Ten has five teams in the poll, including three in the top 10. Ohio State is No. 2, Indiana is No. 4 and unbeaten UCLA is No. 7. Northwestern checks in at No. 20. The Badgers next opponent — Iowa — is receiving the most votes without being ranked following its loss to Minnesota.

One of three unbeaten teams left in the FBS, Miami is still at No. 1 after blowing out Pitt. The other unbeaten, Utah, moved up four spots to No. 6 at beating Houston.