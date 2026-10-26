Curt Hogg previews the World Series in The Lots

The Journal Sentinel’s Curt Hogg joins Grant Bilse at the Wisco Sports Zone’s tailgate in advance of Game 1 of the World Series. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Who are YOU, Jacob Misiorowski? | ClemensGrant previews Game 1 of the World Series and wonders if Misiorowski has a (2026) vintage moment in him. Is Jordan Love earning his $50M? Mike Clemens joins. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy…Read More Who are YOU, Jacob Misiorowski? | ClemensGrant previews Game 1 of the World Series and wonders if Misiorowski has a (2026) vintage moment in him. Is Jordan Love earning his $50M? Mike Clemens joins. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy…Read More Why NOT Brandon Woodruff? | FanGraphs Jon BeckerGrant goes back and forth with callers about the possibility of Brandon Woodruff starting G4 of the World Series. Josh Jacobs return to practice. Jon Becker from FanGraphs joins to give a more…Read More Brewers vs. Rays | ClemensGrant reacts to the Rays advancement to the World Series to face the Brewers. In what ways must the Brewers improve to finish the job? Could Brandon Woodruff make the World Series roster? Jonathan…Read More Packers beat up the Cowboys | MailbagGrant reacts to the Packers 23-13 win over the Cowboys. Has the offense grown at all from last year? Badgers disappoint in LA. Show closes with the Monday Mailbag. See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More Brewers advance to the World Series | Vinny RottinoGrant shares his thoughts on 8 years of Brewers baseball all leading up to this run, and gives credit to Brewers ownership. Vinny Rottino joins to share his POV. Rest in piss Dodgers. See…Read More Brewers 27 outs away from a World SeriesGrant reacts to the Brewers Game 3 comeback win over the Dodgers and takes reaction from callers. Mike Clemens joins at 5 to talk Packers (and some Brewers too). See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More Searching for Shohei | Radcliffe and TempleGrant prepares for the Brewers G3 showdown with the Dodgers in LA and talks Brewers with the Journal Sentinel's JR Radcliffe. It's amazing what 1 game did for both LaFleur and Johnson. Jesse Temple…Read More PrevNext