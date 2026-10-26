Curt Hogg previews the World Series in The Lots

October 26, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Curt Hogg previews the World Series in The Lots

October 26, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Curt Hogg previews the World Series in The Lots

The Journal Sentinel’s Curt Hogg joins Grant Bilse at the Wisco Sports Zone’s tailgate in advance of Game 1 of the World Series. 

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