Dan Kapanke made his mom a Milwaukee baseball fan — with help from WKTY

La Crosse Loggers co-owner Dan Kapanke has been a Milwaukee baseball fan — since listening to the Braves on WKTY radio as a kid working on his family’s farm.

Kapanke stopped in studio Monday ahead of Game 3 for The Rick Solem Show to share those memories.

Listen live weekdays at 5:05 p.m. Find the pod on Spotify, Apple Podcast or here. Tune in on the WIZM app or on air at 92.3 FM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska)

With the Brewers on the brink of their first World Series championship, Kapanke looks back at the 1957 Braves title, the heartbreak of 1982 and what makes this year’s Brewers team different.

Kapanke also shares stories from his time with Brewers manager Pat Murphy, including Murphy’s unconventional approach to keeping players loose while holding them accountable.

Plus, why the Brewers’ old-school style of baseball is working, how the team has come together and what a championship would mean to Wisconsin fans after more than four decades of waiting.