Livin’ On Tampa Time, Packers dud in Detroit | Mailbag

October 26, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Livin’ On Tampa Time, Packers dud in Detroit | Mailbag

October 26, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Livin’ On Tampa Time, Packers dud in Detroit | Mailbag

Grant reacts to the Brewers 2-0 lead in the World Series and the Packers losing a winnable game in Detroit. Callers add their takes. Monday Mailbag closes the show. 

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