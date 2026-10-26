Local Sports Roundup: High School Playoff Runs, WIAC Football Drama and Big Volleyball Matchups

It was another busy week in the Chippewa Valley and western Wisconsin sports scene, with high school football playoffs heating up, volleyball teams fighting for a trip to state, and plenty of action across the WIAC.

From historic playoff wins to competitive college matchups, there is no shortage of local teams and athletes worth celebrating.

High School Football: A Big Week for Western Wisconsin

The high school football playoffs delivered plenty of excitement, especially for teams with local and Clover Belt connections.

One of the week’s standout stories came from Osseo-Fairchild, which earned a playoff victory after a remarkable turnaround for its program. Just two years ago, the team couldn’t field a varsity squad. Now, Osseo-Fairchild has won a playoff game for the first time since 2010 and is moving on to the next round.

That’s the kind of progress worth celebrating.

It was also an outstanding week for former and current Clover Belt programs. Mondovi, Regis, Durand, Fall Creek, Elk Mound and Cadott all picked up playoff victories, giving fans plenty of reasons to be excited.

Fall Creek’s road victory was particularly impressive, as the team pulled off a seventh-versus-second seed upset.

Hudson also earned a significant win, defeating Chippewa Falls in a rematch after the teams met during the regular season. Richmond continued its playoff run as well, setting up another week of exciting matchups.

Fall Creek vs. Regis Headlines the Next Round

One of the most anticipated local matchups is the upcoming meeting between Fall Creek and Regis at Carson Park.

Regis narrowly defeated Fall Creek in the opening round, and the programs have produced some excellent games over the past few years. With another matchup on the schedule, fans should have plenty to look forward to.

Division 6 is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing brackets, with Mondovi joining Fall Creek and Regis as three Clover Belt-connected teams still in the mix.

Durand is also moving forward in Division 5, while Boyceville and Glenwood City remain alive in Division 7.

Cadott’s playoff victory is another story worth highlighting. After struggling with numbers and going through a period without a team years ago, the program has rebuilt itself and enjoyed success over the past decade. Getting back into the playoffs and earning a victory is a memorable accomplishment for those players.

In eight-player football, Gilman continues to look like a powerhouse, while Owen-Withee picked up an impressive upset over Assumption. Both teams will look to keep their seasons alive in the coming round.

The playoffs are rolling, and western Wisconsin has plenty of teams worth watching.

High School Volleyball: The Road to State Gets Serious

High school volleyball has reached the sectional semifinal stage, meaning teams are getting closer to punching their tickets to the state tournament.

Several area teams remain in the hunt, including Chippewa Falls, River Falls, Hudson, Barron, Fall Creek, Stanley-Boyd, McDonell, Blair-Taylor and others across the region.

Chippewa Falls earned a victory and will face River Falls, while Hudson is set to take on Marshfield. Both matchups are scheduled for Thursday in River Falls.

Barron, which has made state appearances in recent years, will host West Salem. Fall Creek will host Luther, while Stanley-Boyd travels to St. Croix Falls.

McDonell is back in a sectional semifinal once again and will travel to Webster. Other matchups feature Blair-Taylor against Columbus Catholic, Bangor against Pacelli, Prentice at Turtle Lake, and Butternut facing Winter in a northern Wisconsin showdown.

The stakes are simple: win two more matches, and you’re at state.

That’s what makes this time of the year so exciting. Every match carries enormous importance, and the teams that handle the pressure will get the opportunity to keep their seasons going.

Cross Country: State Championships Are Here

The state cross-country meet is also on the calendar this week, with Wisconsin’s top runners preparing to compete in Wisconsin Rapids at The Ridges Golf Course.

Bloomer continues to be a team to watch, while individual qualifiers from across the region will have their chance to compete against the state’s best.

Among the local qualifiers are Will Pongonas from Eau Claire Memorial and Holly from Altoona on the girls’ side.

The weather can sometimes be unpredictable for the state meet, with past races bringing everything from snow to uncomfortable conditions. This weekend’s forecast was looking much more promising, with temperatures expected to be favorable for runners.

For these athletes, qualifying for state is already a significant accomplishment. Now comes the opportunity to finish the season on a high note.

Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson Set Up Another Cross-Country Showdown

One of the familiar storylines in local cross country is the competition between Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson.

Hudson had the upper hand during the regular season, but Memorial has faced a challenging nonconference schedule that could pay dividends when the teams meet again.

Altoona is also coming off a regional championship and will face Rice Lake, a program that regularly competes against strong competition.

The Rice Lake matchup should be an interesting test, while New Richmond and other area teams will also be looking to make their mark as the postseason continues.

With so many local runners and teams still competing, there should be plenty to follow as the state meet approaches.

UW-Eau Claire Football Looks to Bounce Back

On the college side, the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds are preparing for a rivalry matchup against UW-La Crosse after a tough loss to UW-River Falls.

The Blugolds entered halftime trailing just 17-14, showing they could compete with River Falls. Unfortunately, the second half took a different turn.

Three interceptions in a span of approximately five minutes, including a pick-six, quickly turned a competitive game into a difficult afternoon for Eau Claire.

The first half showed what the Blugolds can do when things are clicking. The challenge now is to put together a complete game and avoid the costly mistakes that changed the momentum.

At 5-2 overall, Eau Claire has still put together a solid season in a challenging WIAC conference. The upcoming home game against La Crosse provides an opportunity to respond.

UW-Stout Finds a Way

UW-Stout delivered one of the weekend’s more entertaining comebacks, rallying after falling behind by three touchdowns in the first half against La Crosse.

Stout eventually came back to earn the victory, demonstrating the scrappy identity that has made the team difficult to put away.

The win also sets up an interesting challenge against River Falls, giving Stout an opportunity to carry that momentum into another important conference matchup.

The WIAC standings remain competitive, with Platteville and Whitewater among the teams at the top and Eau Claire, River Falls, Stout and La Crosse all sitting at 2-2 in conference play at the time of the discussion.

In a conference where momentum can change quickly, there is still plenty of football left to play.

Blugolds Volleyball Pushes Defending Champion Oshkosh

UW-Eau Claire volleyball also had a memorable matchup over the weekend, taking defending champion UW-Oshkosh to five sets before falling in a close contest.

The match featured several momentum swings, with Eau Claire responding after losing the first set to even things up. Oshkosh took the third set, the Blugolds answered in the fourth, and the deciding fifth set ultimately went to Oshkosh after the Titans got off to a strong start.

Despite the loss, Eau Claire showed it can compete with the best teams in the conference.

If the teams meet again during the conference tournament, the Blugolds should have plenty of confidence that they can make it a competitive battle.

There was also a local connection on the Oshkosh side, as Chippewa Falls native Samantha Pearlberg continues to stand out as a tremendous athlete.

The Blugolds have plenty of talent of their own, and despite some recent setbacks, they remain a team capable of making a postseason run.

UW-Eau Claire Women’s Basketball Gets a Special Opportunity

There is also something exciting on the basketball calendar, as the UW-Eau Claire women’s team is scheduled to face the Wisconsin Badgers in an exhibition at the Kohl Center.

The game provides a great opportunity for the Blugolds to compete against a Division I program in a major college basketball atmosphere.

There are local connections on both sides, making the matchup even more interesting for area fans.

For players such as Hannah Iverson, getting the opportunity to compete at the Kohl Center is a memorable experience, even with the exhibition not counting toward the regular-season record.

It is also an early opportunity for fans to get a look at the Blugolds as basketball season approaches.

A Great Time to Be a Local Sports Fan

Between high school football playoff victories, volleyball teams chasing state tournament appearances, cross-country athletes preparing for state, and college teams battling through the WIAC, there is plenty happening across western Wisconsin.

What stands out most is the variety of stories.

Programs that have worked their way back from difficult stretches are earning playoff victories. Established teams are trying to keep their postseason runs alive. College athletes are competing against some of the best teams in the region.

These are the stories that make local sports special. The wins and losses matter, but so do the journeys, the rivalries, the accomplishments and the memories being made along the way.

And with another big week of competition ahead, there’s plenty more to celebrate.