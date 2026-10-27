The Camp: Iowa week storylines, Overreaction, er No?

It’s Iowa week for the Badgers. Zach and Jesse discuss the biggest storylines going into the game between the two rivals, including how Wisconsin has approached the game this year after focusing so heavily on it in the offseason leading into 2025. The guys also talk Fickell job security, CFP possibilities and which rivalry is bigger — Iowa or Minnesota.

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