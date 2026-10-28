Brewers fall flat in 12 | Temple & Clemens

October 28, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers fall flat in 12 | Temple & Clemens

October 28, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers fall flat in 12 | Temple & Clemens

Grant reacts to a brutal Brewers loss in Game 4 of the World Series. Did the Brewers do everything possible to win that game? Jesse Temple and Mike Clemens join. 

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