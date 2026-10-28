Brewers fall flat in 12 | Temple & Clemens

Grant reacts to a brutal Brewers loss in Game 4 of the World Series. Did the Brewers do everything possible to win that game? Jesse Temple and Mike Clemens join. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Livin’ On Tampa Time, Packers dud in Detroit | MailbagGrant reacts to the Brewers 2-0 lead in the World Series and the Packers losing a winnable game in Detroit. Callers add their takes. Monday Mailbag closes the show. See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More Curt Hogg previews the World Series in The LotsThe Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg joins Grant Bilse at the Wisco Sports Zone's tailgate in advance of Game 1 of the World Series. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More Who are YOU, Jacob Misiorowski? | ClemensGrant previews Game 1 of the World Series and wonders if Misiorowski has a (2026) vintage moment in him. Is Jordan Love earning his $50M? Mike Clemens joins. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy…Read More Who are YOU, Jacob Misiorowski? | ClemensGrant previews Game 1 of the World Series and wonders if Misiorowski has a (2026) vintage moment in him. Is Jordan Love earning his $50M? Mike Clemens joins. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy…Read More Why NOT Brandon Woodruff? | FanGraphs Jon BeckerGrant goes back and forth with callers about the possibility of Brandon Woodruff starting G4 of the World Series. Josh Jacobs return to practice. Jon Becker from FanGraphs joins to give a more…Read More Brewers vs. Rays | ClemensGrant reacts to the Rays advancement to the World Series to face the Brewers. In what ways must the Brewers improve to finish the job? Could Brandon Woodruff make the World Series roster? Jonathan…Read More Packers beat up the Cowboys | MailbagGrant reacts to the Packers 23-13 win over the Cowboys. Has the offense grown at all from last year? Badgers disappoint in LA. Show closes with the Monday Mailbag. See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More Brewers advance to the World Series | Vinny RottinoGrant shares his thoughts on 8 years of Brewers baseball all leading up to this run, and gives credit to Brewers ownership. Vinny Rottino joins to share his POV. Rest in piss Dodgers. See…Read More PrevNext