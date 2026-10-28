Grant Bilse on La Crosse Center watch party, as it continues Wednesday, and until Brewers win

They’re running it back at the La Crosse Center on Wednesday and until the Milwaukee Brewers win it all.

The rollercoaster Game 4 didn’t end the way Brewers’ fans wanted — a 4-3 loss to the Rays in 12 innings — but it was nothing but good vibes from 1,000 Brewers fans last night at the Center.

Grant Bilse hosted WKTY’s Wisco Sports Show live before the game, and talked about these fans all showing up on the other side — this side — of the state to cheer on the crew.

“It’s cool, three hours from Milwaukee, Brewers fans — baseball fans — still want to get together and do something like this,” Bilse said. “And the fact that an event like this can come together in 24 hours, I think is a testament to that.”

Bilse, whose show is on WKTY 4-6 p.m., has heard it all from fans this season, and obviously as this thing edges toward a championship, has to pick his own favorites.

“What makes his team so fun, there’s so many good stories,” Bilse said. “I’ve really found myself enjoying Sal Frelick’s contributions, because he didn’t have a great year. There’s playoff guys, Sal Frelick’s been one of those guys. So, he’s been really fun to watch. (Jackson) Chourio’s been unstoppable. It’s cool to see (Christian) Yelich finally have some postseason success. He’s been too good for too long.”

Fans can head back to the La Crosse Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night for Game 5. Doors will again open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch at 7.

Admission is free and more giveaways can be expected. Tuesday, Vikings and Brewers tickets, along with Brewers jerseys and other gear were given away.

TOP PHOTO: Nearly 1,000 Brewers fans pack the La Crosse Center on Tuesday to watch Game 4 on the big screen in the main arena.