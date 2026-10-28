Haunted Sports: Ghost Stories from the World of Sports

It’s time to turn down the lights and get a little spooky in The Man Cave! 👻

In this Halloween edition, Dan Kasper dives into the mysterious world of haunted sports venues, legendary athletes, and paranormal stories from across the sports world.

Could Vince Lombardi still be keeping an eye on the Packers? What makes Milwaukee’s Pfister Hotel so unsettling for Major League Baseball players? And what about the ghost stories surrounding Camp Randall, Notre Dame, Yankee Stadium, Fenway Park, Wrigley Field, and more?

From eerie hotel encounters to mysterious figures in historic stadiums, Dan explores more than a dozen stories that blend sports history with the unexplained. Are they simply legends and folklore, or could there be something more?

Plus, Dan wants to hear your paranormal experiences and favorite ghost stories!

Grab your favorite drink, settle in, and join us for a different kind of Man Cave conversation.

Have a ghost story to share? Email Dan at DanKasperSports@gmail.com.

The Man Cave Podcast — sports, hobbies, life, and storytelling.

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