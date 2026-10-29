La Crosse bus trip to Brewers parade and rally on Friday

WiscoTrips is hosting a bus from La Crosse to the Brewers parade Friday in Milwaukee.

The parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. downtown.

The bus will be taking fans from two spots early Friday:

5 a.m. from Valley View Mall in La Crosse (near Texas Roadhouse)

5:50 a.m. from Road Ranger gas station in Tomah

Get your from WiscoTrips here

The bus will take fans downtown, near the parade route and the Summerfest Grounds. It’s expected to arrive around 8:30 a.m. and leave by 2 p.m.

Cost is $75. Parking and traffic is expected to be thick, so some walking will be required. If you’re not prepared to possibly walk several blocks or more, this is not the trip for you.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras holds the MVP trophy after they won baseball’s World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)