Logan seeks quarterfinal berth in Level 2 matchup with Mount Horeb/Barneveld

The Logan Rangers football team will try and advance to the quarterfinals of the WIAA D3 playoffs as they host Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Friday night.

The number 1 seed Rangers (10-0) led 35-0 and ultimately cruised to a 48-7 win last week against Waukesha North. Jameson Degenhardt had over 200 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns in the first half.

The #4 seed Vikings (7-3) are led by running back Eli Maier who has accounted for 1,730 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns, along with 504 receiving yards and another 3 scores.

Mount Horeb has won seven consecutive games.