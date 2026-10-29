WATCH: Third-ranked Logan puts unbeaten record to test in Round 2 of playoffs

The third-ranked Logan High School football team puts its unbeaten streak to the test with a tough Round 2 matchup in the Division 3 playoffs.

You can watch the top-seeded Rangers (10-0) take on Mount Horeb/Barneveld (7-3) on WKTY with pregame at 6:50 p.m. and kickoff at 7 Friday.

HOW TO WATCH

ON ROKU: Search for the Around River City app

ONLINE: Every game streams on Wisco Sports Zone TV right here.

The Rangers have scored 35 or more points in all but one game this season. The other game, they had 28.

In Round 1, Logan led 35-0 and ultimately cruised to a 48-7 win last week against Waukesha North. Jameson Degenhardt had over 200 yards rushing and four touchdowns in the first half.

Meanwhile, the fourth-seeded Vikings won 35-0 last week.

Logan will have to stop Vikings’ running back Eli Maier, who has accounted for 1,730 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns, along with 504 receiving yards and another three scores.

Mount Horeb opened the season 1-3 but hasn’t lost since.