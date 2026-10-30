Haas likely to become UW-La Crosse passing leader Saturday

Kyle Haas will likely become UW-La Crosse’s all-time passing leader on the road Saturday.

The Eagles (3-4, 2-2) are coming off their first loss to an unranked team this season, and looking to bounce back at UW-Eau Claire (5-2, 2-2).

Pregame on WKTY begins at 12:45 p.m. and kickoff at 1 p.m.

Haas needs 146 yards to pass Dennis Goettl as the all-time passing leader. Goettle has 6,340 yards to Hass’ 6,194.

UW-L dropped out of the Top 25 rankings for the first itme this season, after losing 42-39 last week to UW-Stout, where Haas went 23-of-36 for 294 yards with three touchdowns.

Every loss this season by the Eagles has come by one score, and the other three losses to teams in the Top 5 — No. 2 UW-Platteville, No. 3 St. John’s and No. 5 UW-Whitewater.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – UW-L quarterback Kyle Haas throws a pass against UW-Whitewater on Oct. 10, 2026, at Veterans Memorial Field (PHOTO: UWL Athletics)