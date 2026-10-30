Local fans leave early for Milwaukee and World Series celebration

It was an early start to the day, but that didn’t dampen the excitement for Brewers fans heading down to Milwaukee to enjoy the team’s Championship Rally today.

A bus load left La Crosse around 5 a.m. to make it down to Milwaukee in plenty of time before the 10 a.m. parade.

The Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Devil Rays to win their first World Series title after coming up short in their last appearance 44 years earlier.

For some, it was a long time coming.

“I was born in 1976, so I was only six in 1982, and I’ve been waiting for this for a long, long time. It’s going to be awesome just being around that many people that excited,” said one fan.

“I watched the ’82 World Series, and I never thought this would happen. It’s been 44 years….and ‘Yeah, they made it,'” said another as he climbed aboard the bus.