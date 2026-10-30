Local Sports Roundup: Sectional Finals, Football Playoffs and State Cross Country Highlight Busy Weekend

It’s one of the busiest and most exciting weekends of the fall sports season across the Chippewa Valley and western Wisconsin.

High school volleyball and soccer teams are fighting for trips to state, football playoffs are heating up, and local cross country runners are preparing for the WIAA State Championships. Meanwhile, college athletics are transitioning into the winter sports season, with hockey getting underway.

Here’s a look at what’s happening around the area.

Volleyball: Sectional Finals Set for Saturday

The road to the state volleyball tournament reaches a critical point Saturday, with sectional finals determining which teams advance.

In Division 1, the Chippewa Falls Cardinals are one win away from making their second state tournament appearance in program history. Chippewa Falls knocked off River Falls in four sets Thursday night, showing just how much the young team has grown throughout the season.

The Cardinals, who feature several freshmen and sophomores, will face top-seeded Hudson at 1 p.m. Saturday at Chippewa Falls. The two teams are familiar with each other, having split their meetings earlier this season.

In Division 2, Barron kept its season alive with a four-set victory over West Salem. Barron will now take on Mosinee in the sectional final.

Division 3 features an exciting matchup between Stanley-Boyd and Fall Creek. Stanley-Boyd swept St. Croix Falls, while Fall Creek earned a thrilling five-set victory over Onalaska Luther. The two Western Cloverbelt Conference rivals will meet again Saturday, with a trip to state on the line.

McDonell also advanced after an impressive straight-set victory over top-seeded Webster. The Macks will face Edgar in a Division 4 sectional final. McDonell was ranked No. 1 in the final coaches association poll, while Edgar was ranked fourth, setting up a matchup between two of the state’s top teams.

In Division 5, Turtle Lake rallied after dropping the opening set to defeat Prentice. The Lakers will now face Winter in Bruce.

Boys Soccer: State Berths on the Line

The boys soccer postseason is also reaching its final stage, with sectional championships coming up.

Hudson continued its postseason success against Eau Claire Memorial, earning a 5-0 victory Thursday night. Hudson advances to face De Pere with a state tournament berth at stake.

Other sectional matchups include:

Division 2: Holmen advanced past New Richmond and will take on Monona Grove.

Holmen advanced past New Richmond and will take on Monona Grove. Division 3: Rice Lake defeated Altoona 3-0 and will face New London at Lakeland.

Rice Lake defeated Altoona 3-0 and will face New London at Lakeland. Division 4: Arcadia will take on Northland Pines.

The sectional winners will move on to the state tournament in Milwaukee next week.

Football Playoffs: Round Two and Quarterfinal Action

The high school football playoffs continue this weekend, with second-round action in 11-player football and quarterfinals in eight-player football.

One of the most intriguing matchups features Fall Creek and Regis. The two teams met during the regular season in a close contest, setting up an interesting rematch.

Another matchup worth watching is Osseo-Fairchild against Boyceville. Osseo-Fairchild has picked up momentum during the second half of the season, including a major victory over Stockton last week. Boyceville, meanwhile, has continued to play well after shutting out McDonell.

In eight-player football, Cadott is another program worth keeping an eye on. The Hornets have made significant strides over the past several years and are coming off a sizable victory over Royal. They’ll face a major challenge against Cochrane-Fountain City, last year’s Division 7 runner-up and one of the favorites to win the state championship.

Cadott has shown it can compete against larger programs, including impressive performances against Edgar and Grantsburg earlier this season.

Other area teams still competing include Athens, Gilman, Mondovi and Onaway, as the postseason continues to narrow the field.

Cross Country: Local Runners Head to State

The WIAA State Cross Country Championships are coming up Saturday, and several area teams and individual runners will be making the trip.

On the girls’ side, Boyceville and Stanley-Boyd qualified as teams.

In Division 1, local individual qualifiers include Madeline Schmidt of Chippewa Falls, along with Rue Birkenholz and Ellen Bramwell of Eau Claire Memorial. Bloomer and Menomonie will also be represented.

The boys’ Division 3 field includes Cadott, which finished fifth at state last year, along with Stanley-Boyd runners John Smitten and Hunter Ogle.

In Division 1, Eau Claire Memorial’s Will Pongonis has put together an impressive season and will look to carry that success into the state meet. Chippewa Falls will also have Cole Gillis and Braxton Paul competing, while the Menomonie boys qualified as a team after winning their sectional championship.

There are plenty of local athletes with opportunities to put together strong performances. Hopefully, the weather cooperates and provides some ideal running conditions.

College Sports: Hockey Season Gets Underway

The fall sports calendar is beginning to overlap with the start of winter athletics, making for a busy weekend across the WIAC.

At UW-Eau Claire, women’s volleyball has a major matchup Friday night against nationally ranked Illinois Wesleyan.

Hockey season is also underway. The men’s hockey team takes on Milwaukee School of Engineering, while the women’s team faces the College of St. Benedict.

The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will also be in action against UW-La Crosse.

On the football field, the Blugolds will host UW-La Crosse Saturday at Carson Park in a Halloween weekend rivalry matchup.

At UW-Stout, men’s soccer travels to UW-River Falls, while the men’s football team also heads to River Falls. The Blue Devils’ men’s hockey team travels to Buffalo, New York, to face Buffalo State, and the women’s soccer team takes on UW-Stevens Point.

The WIAC Cross Country Championships will also take place this weekend.

A Busy Weekend for Local Sports

From volleyball sectional finals and soccer championships to football playoff battles and the state cross country meet, there’s no shortage of local sports action.

It’s also that unique time of year when fall sports are reaching their biggest moments while winter sports begin getting underway.

For athletes, coaches, families and fans across the Chippewa Valley, it’s a pretty exciting weekend to be following local sports.