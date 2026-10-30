Rangers roll into quarterfinals in convincing win

The Logan Rangers football team is moving onto the quarterfinals for the second time in three years after cruising to a 49-27 win over Mount Horeb/Barneveld at Swanson Field on Friday night.

The Vikings (7-4), fumbled on their first two possessions and the Rangers would convert both turnovers into touchdowns and led 28-6 at halftime.

Quarterback Tommy Check finished with 207 yards rushing and four touchdowns, while running back Jameson Degenhardt accounted for the rest of the scoring with 230 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The No. 1 seed Logan (11-0) will host Fox Valley Lutheran next Friday who dispatched the No. 2 seed Medford 42-7.