The Brewers Did It: A World Series We’ll Never Forget

The Brewers did it. World Series champions.

After a little time to let it all sink in, Dan and Brandon sit down to reflect on a moment Wisconsin baseball fans have waited a lifetime to experience. From watching the Brewers finally reach the top of the mountain to looking back at the journey that got them here, there’s plenty to appreciate about this team and what this championship means.

We talk about being inside a World Series game, the emotions of watching your favorite team win it all, the history of Brewers baseball, and how this organization went from years of rebuilding to becoming champions. We also discuss the special personalities that made this team so easy to root for, the small-market narrative, and why sometimes you just need to sit back and enjoy the moment.

Because it’s not always about the complaints, the frustrations, or what comes next. Sometimes, it’s about celebrating something special.

The Brewers did it. And we’ll never forget it.

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