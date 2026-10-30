The Packers win, the Brewers celebrate

October 30, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

The Packers win, the Brewers celebrate

October 30, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

The Packers win, the Brewers celebrate

Grant reacts to the Packers TNF win over the Panthers and continues to bask in the Brewers World Series win. Free phones 608-321-1670. 

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